NEST Protocol (NEST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.69 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $17.57 million and $2.69 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

