NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NYSE NWG opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

