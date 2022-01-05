Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTUS opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.33 million, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.55. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

