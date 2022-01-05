National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NNN opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

