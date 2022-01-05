Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.06

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $622.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.91 million. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 24.56%. Research analysts expect that Nabtesco Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

