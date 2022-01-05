Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Up 6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.20 and last traded at $85.94. Approximately 554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 172,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $803.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($22.81) EPS. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Nabors Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

