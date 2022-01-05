MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,375 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LEG stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.