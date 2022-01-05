MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,353 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 144.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

