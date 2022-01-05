MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,063,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,698 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,713,000 after purchasing an additional 421,797 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 538,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,724.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 140,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

