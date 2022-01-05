MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $819,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $742,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $58.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.30%.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.