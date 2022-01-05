MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 273 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $96.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

