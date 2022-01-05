Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 0.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,480 shares of company stock worth $24,082,799. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.79. 2,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

