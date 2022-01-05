Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 594,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 75,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.00. 67,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,407. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21.

