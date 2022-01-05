Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $2.82. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $2.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

NYSE MSI opened at $264.80 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $165.70 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.