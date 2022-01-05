MotaCoin Hits Market Cap of $427,934.01 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. MotaCoin has a market cap of $427,934.01 and $1,242.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 3,706.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Profile

MotaCoin is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,350,061 coins and its circulating supply is 54,718,079 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

