Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.68

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.68 and traded as high as C$17.81. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.65, with a volume of 36,860 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

