Morgan Stanley Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $39.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $29.46 on Monday. APA has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.