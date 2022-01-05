Morgan Stanley Boosts Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $40.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -107.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 518.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aramark by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after buying an additional 1,828,695 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Aramark by 59.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,555,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aramark by 117.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,725,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after buying an additional 930,914 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.