Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $778,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,562.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

