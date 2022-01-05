Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 11,210 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 354,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after buying an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

