Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 3,594 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 470.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,502 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $9,025,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $63,980,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 274.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

