Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 35.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,970,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,227,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $156.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.47 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.