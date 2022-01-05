Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EchoStar by 1,585.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 666,426 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in EchoStar by 156.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 542,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 330,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 25.8% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 262,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in EchoStar by 73.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 577,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 243,906 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

