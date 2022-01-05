Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $19.86. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.66.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.