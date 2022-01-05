Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 12.2%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price dropped 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 6,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 137,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

GLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.