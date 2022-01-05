Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,734 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth $158,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 89.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

MNR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,810. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

