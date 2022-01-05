Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,791,000 after acquiring an additional 208,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,877,000 after acquiring an additional 276,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $56.76. 4,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,469. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.