Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NIKE stock opened at $166.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.46 and a 200-day moving average of $162.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

