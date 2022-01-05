Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $20.45 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 222,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 68.0% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 58,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.