Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $565.63. 8,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $250.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $533.26 and a 200-day moving average of $471.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

