Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 91,624 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,624 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 692,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 713,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

