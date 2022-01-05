MONK (MONK) Hits Market Capitalization of $772,599.02

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. MONK has a market cap of $772,599.02 and $4,344.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010683 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016877 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.