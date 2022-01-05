Monero Classic Market Cap Reaches $3.57 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $939.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.41 or 0.00475616 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

