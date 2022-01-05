Monavale 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,839.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Monavale has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $693.95 or 0.01502824 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $23,839.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00319665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000785 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,087 coins and its circulating supply is 9,360 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

