Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Lowered to $73.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of MC opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

