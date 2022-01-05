Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells $159,177.99 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07.

Shares of MODN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. 151,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,117. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.62.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Model N by 17.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $13,635,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 951.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275,294 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

