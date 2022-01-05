Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,018 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

