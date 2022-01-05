Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

