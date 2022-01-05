Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,273,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.