Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.