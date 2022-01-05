Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.