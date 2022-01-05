Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 20,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLAB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 127.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

