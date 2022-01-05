Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $195.12 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.