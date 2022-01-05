Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 510.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 62,705 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

