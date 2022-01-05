Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 421.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

