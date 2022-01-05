Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,603,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 85.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,975,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,054,000 after acquiring an additional 913,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

