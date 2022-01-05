Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TSM opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $691.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

