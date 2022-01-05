Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

BCC opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

