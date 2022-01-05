Mission Wealth Management LP Has $572,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,413,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after acquiring an additional 580,991 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,711,000 after acquiring an additional 144,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,843,000 after acquiring an additional 176,422 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

