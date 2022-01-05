Mission Wealth Management LP Has $470,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Sysco by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

